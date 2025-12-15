Leaf River Soaring Eagles hold annual 4-H Christmas party

The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club celebrated their annual Christmas party Dec. 8.

The main dish was pizza. Each member brought a dish to pass of salad or dessert. The members had their December meeting before playing games.

They played a candy cane game and pin the nose on Rudolph. There were also jars filled with candy to guess how many pieces were in each container.

Each member brought a gift for a gift exchange. At the end of the fun-filled evening, each member took a container or two of cookies home to give to organizations in the community.

If you are looking for a club that is active in the community, please call Rene Wehler at 815-973-8132 for more information on this club.