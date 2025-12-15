Shaw Local

Leaf River Soaring Eagles hold annual 4-H Christmas party

Pictured are Kolton Motskzo, David Bagwell, Theo Slattery, Finn Slattery, Colton Gipper, Luis Smith, Izabel Cortinez, David Wehler and Lydia Sherburne

By Shaw Local News Network

The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club celebrated their annual Christmas party Dec. 8.

The main dish was pizza. Each member brought a dish to pass of salad or dessert. The members had their December meeting before playing games.

They played a candy cane game and pin the nose on Rudolph. There were also jars filled with candy to guess how many pieces were in each container.

Each member brought a gift for a gift exchange. At the end of the fun-filled evening, each member took a container or two of cookies home to give to organizations in the community.

If you are looking for a club that is active in the community, please call Rene Wehler at 815-973-8132 for more information on this club.

