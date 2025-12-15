A message to Rochelle News-Leader subscribers

Rochelle News-Leader subscribers,

I’m writing to share an update about our print schedule. Beginning this week, the Rochelle News-Leader will publish one print edition each Wednesday. The Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 issue served as our final weekend edition.

This adjustment allows us to align our print operations with changing reader habits while continuing to invest in the strengths that matter most: reliable local reporting, timely updates and expanded digital access. Our continually enhanced website and always up-to-the-minute coverage can be found at https://www.shawlocal.com/ogle-county/.

What will not change is our commitment to covering the Rochelle area with depth and consistency. Our newsroom will continue to report on local government, education, public safety, business, community events, opinion columns and sports – the full range of coverage our readers expect.

With this transition, you will also notice a more robust weekly print edition, with higher page counts and expanded space for news, features and community information.

This year has been one of evolution for the News-Leader, and our focus remains squarely on serving Rochelle with strong, local journalism. As a lifelong resident, I’m proud of the work our team is doing and energized by what’s ahead. This change strengthens our ability to continue telling the stories of this community, in print and online, for years to come.

If you have any questions about this update, please reach out to me at jhelfrich@shawmedia.com.

– Jeff Helfrich, News Editor