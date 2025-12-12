Byron’s Weekley completes Recognize, Respond, and Refer course at UW-W

Caleb Weekley of Byron recently completed the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Recognize, Respond, and Refer mental health support course. Weekley is studying music at UW-W.

A total of 328 students at the university have successfully completed the course.

The Recognize, Respond, Refer (RRR) program is a proactive mental health course designed to strengthen UW-Whitewater’s campus community and suicide prevention efforts. Through this training module, RRR equips students, faculty, and staff with the knowledge and confidence to identify signs of emotional distress and to respond with empathy, active listening, and genuine concern. Participants also learn how to refer individuals to appropriate campus or community resources in a timely manner.

Suicide remains one of the leading causes of death among college students, and many who are struggling never seek help from mental health professionals on their own. Instead, it’s often peers, faculty, and staff who notice the earliest warning signs. RRR empowers them to respond confidently, creating a safer and more supportive campus environment.