Mlakar promoted at First State Bank Shannon-Polo-Lake Carroll

Robin Wilhelms Saar announced Cassandre R. Mlakar has been promoted to senior vice president, FSB Wealth Group. Mlakar joined FSB Wealth Group and First State Bank Shannon- Polo-Lake Carroll in 2009. (Photo provided by FSB Wealth Group)

Mlakar helps clients across the country and is based in Northwest Illinois, providing comprehensive wealth management services, including investment management, retirement planning, tax planning, charitable giving and estate planning.

Mlakar is affiliated with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer and a leader in the retail financial advice market.