Letter: Grateful for Byron football program

As a Byron High School football fan (I raised my children in Byron and my oldest played football for Byron in the early 1990s), I want to express my gratitude to the Byron high school program for the many years of excitement I have come to enjoy.

I am especially grateful for the character building that comes from the Byron program. Many thanks to the “village” that it takes, the coaches, the parents, the grandparents, the students and the fans. Many life lessons are learned through team sports. If these young people are our future, which they are, we have reason to be proud!

I want to congratulate the current team on winning another class 3A state title through all of their dedication and hard work. I also wish to thank not only “The Boys of Fall”, but also the cheerleading squad for all of their efforts in keeping the fans involved.

Just a few 2025-2026 team stats: Byron went 14-0, averaged 50.57 points per game and allowed an average of 10.79 points per game. And the cheerleading squad did 3,154 jumping jacks in support! All great accomplishments.

-Bill Pirnat, Byron