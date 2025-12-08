FSB Shannon-Polo-Lake Carroll announces Roling’s promotion

First State Bank Shannon-Polo-Lake Carroll recently announced the promotion of Allyson Roling to lending officer. (Photo provided by First State Bank)

First State Bank Shannon-Polo-Lake Carroll recently announced the promotion of Allyson Roling to lending officer.

Roling joined the First State Bank Shannon-Polo-Lake Carroll team in June 2021 as customer account assistant and progressed to relationship banker, specializing in lending in January 2025.

“With over 12 years of combined banking experience, her transition to lending officer is a result of her deep commitment to serving our clients and witnessed by her strong visible presence in our community,” a news release said.

Most recently, Roling has become an active member of the bank’s Grow Your Business group as a small business lender, and now is the group leader. The program offers support, funding, and outreach to encourage small business development in local communities.