Rochelle DAR chapter sets area Wreaths Across America ceremony dates, Dixon added to locations list

The Rochelle Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, is continuing its efforts to honor local veterans through the Wreaths Across America program. (Photo provided by Rochelle DAR)

The Rochelle Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, is continuing its efforts to honor local veterans through the Wreaths Across America program, expanding to include Dixon’s Palmyra Cemetery in 2025 and supporting the national theme “Keep Moving Forward”.

As an official Wreaths Across America group, Rochelle Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will lead ceremonies to place ceremonial wreaths in honor of each military branch as well as Prisoners of War/Missing in Action, with volunteers placing wreaths immediately following. Ceremonies will be held at the following locations, dates, and times:

Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, 10 a.m.: Woodlawn Cemetery, Creston.

Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, 10 a.m.: Palmyra Cemetery, Dixon.

Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, 1 p.m.: Daysville Cemetery, Oregon.

Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, 1 p.m.: St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Rochelle.

Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, approximately 2:15 p.m.: Lawnridge Cemetery, Rochelle.

The Rochelle Chapter joins more than 4,900 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. Coordinated and led by local volunteers, sponsorship groups have raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the hundreds of wreaths to be placed at veteran headstones. This annual event seeks to further the yearlong mission to “Remember, Honor, Teach”, ensuring that the memory of those who served our county endures.

“Our chapter sponsored 31 wreaths to be placed at a national cemetery during the first year we were involved in Wreaths Across America. We sponsored one local cemetery the next year and have continued to add more cemeteries to our sponsorship group through the support of our community,” said Sarah Flanagan, Rochelle Chapter regent. “Our local program has grown so much in just a few years –we appreciate every person that’s willing to sponsor wreaths to keep the annual event going to honor our veterans.”

Those interested in volunteering to help place wreaths at veterans’ graves are invited to participate, as a group or on an individual basis. No registration is required. Wreaths Across America is an outdoor event that will be conducted regardless of weather conditions.

An announcement regarding a 2-for-1 matching period is anticipated in mid-December to kick off fundraising efforts for 2026.