Oregon’s Rock River Center will host singalong Dec. 15

Rock River Center will host a Christmas singalong with Denny Diamond from 1-2 p.m. Dec. 15. Donations will be accepted; advance reservations are requested.

Rock River Center is a resource center located at 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Activities and trips are open to all ages. Call the office at 815-732-3252 for assistance with a Benefit Access Application for a license plate discount, Medicare, housing, homemaker service or heating assistance. Visit www.rockrivercenter.org.

Property Tax Assessment Freeze

This exemption “freezes” your assessed value at a certain level and base year, depending on what year you originally applied. Your future real estate tax bills are calculated at this “frozen” assessed value, thereby slowing the increase of your property taxes.

You must reapply for this exemption every year. To qualify, you must meet guidelines as follows: You must be 65 or older, own and use the property as your principal residence. Your total income, and the income of any other individuals using the property as their principal residence, must be less than $65,000.

Homestead 65

This annual exemption is available for a single-family property that is occupied as the principal residence of a person who is 65 years of age or older during the assessment year. The person must be the owner, or a lessee with an ownership interest in the property who is liable for the payment of the property taxes. The amount of the exemption is a $5,000 reduction in the EAV of the property.