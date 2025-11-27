Shaw Local

Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center plans potlucks, community breakfast

The Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center is located at 9 E. Front Street.

The Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center is located at 9 E. Front St. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

By Shaw Local News Network

The following events are happening at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center.

Breakfast

Wednesday, Dec. 3, is the community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Purchase biscuits and gravy or pancakes and find out what is going on in the Village of Mt. Morris.

Support group

Thursday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. is the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group.

Potluck

6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4. Finger Food Potluck with ornament exchange. Bring an ornament and your favorite finger food and join us. All are welcome.

Noon Tuesday, Dec. 9: The Christmas Potluck and singalong. Local musicians that play at the monthly jam session will be joining with all of your holiday favorites. There will not be a regular jam session in December.

Shaw Local News Network

