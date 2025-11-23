Honoring Our American Hero: Holcomb’s Adams served in U.S. Army 1955-1957

Dewayne Adams of Holcomb served in the United States Army from 1955-1957. His duty included driving a supply truck during the Korean War. (Jeff Helfrich)

Dewayne Adams of Holcomb served in the United States Army from 1955-1957. His duty included driving a supply truck during the Korean War.

Adams volunteered for the draft in 1955, figuring he would probably be drafted anyway with the Korean War winding down and the Vietnam War ramping up. He went to basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri before Fort Lee in Virginia for supply school. He was then put on a boat to Korea.

Dewayne Adams, now 90, was stationed at ASCOM (Army Service Command) City near Incheon. (Photo provided by Dewayne Adams)

“I had never been on a boat before,” Adams said. “Everyone got seasick. It was crazy. I lived on Coke and soda crackers for three days. I got to Incheon, South Korea and they took us on a bus and we got assigned jobs. I was a truck driver in the service. I could drive anything that had wheels.”

The Holcomb man, now 90, was stationed at ASCOM (Army Service Command) City near Incheon. The large army logistics and supply depot supplied U.S. and U.N. forces with necessities like fuel, ammunition and food. The depot was so extensive that it became known as a city, complete with its own facilities for personnel.

Adams worked with 10 warehouses and supplied divisions up north and would pick up requisitioned items and deliver them.

“You were assigned a duty when you got there,” Adams said. “It was either working in a warehouse, delivering supplies or working in an office. I didn’t want to work in an office. We had everything in that compound from an M1 rifle to tires, truck parts and more. It was a good job.”

Adams grew up in Holcomb with 10 siblings. Getting into the service resulted in his first train ride, plane ride and ship ride. While deployed to Korea, he took rest and recuperation time in Japan, which he enjoyed. He saw things he never would have seen if he wasn’t in the Army.

Four of Adams’ brothers served in the military as well. His brothers, Ben and Fritz, were in the Marines for four years and saw combat action. Ben was missing for 16 months before he was found safe. Bill Adams served the Army and Jerry Adams served in the Army reserves. Every Adams brother found their way home.

“Serving your country is just the way it was back then,” Adams said. “It was a way of life. Every young man in this country should go into the service for at least six months. It teaches you to listen to commands and have respect for people and property. I don’t see enough of that in the world today. That’s what it taught me.”

After his service, Dewayne Adams came home and worked at Del Monte and Knox Motor before farming for 18 years. He worked as a crop adjuster for another 18 years after that and retired. The Holcomb man believes the discipline and work ethic he learned in the military helped him in his career.

He’s a member of the Rochelle VFW Post and the Stillman Valley American Legion Post.

“I take a lot of pride in being a veteran and the service of my family members and friends,” Adams said. “I’m glad I went to serve the country.”

Honoring our American Hero is a feature on local veterans that runs twice a month in the Rochelle News-Leader. To submit a veteran or service member for consideration, please email Jeff Helfrich at jhelfrich@shawmedia.com.