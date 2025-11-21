Ogle County woman inducted into 2025 Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame

Karen Marsh of Ogle County was recently inducted into the 2025 Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame. (Photo provided by Ogle Extension)

Ogle County 4-H recently announced that Karen Marsh has been inducted into the 2025 Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame, recognizing her 24 years of service and dedication to local youths.

The Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame honors volunteers who demonstrate outstanding service to 4-H or have achieved notable career and community accomplishments.

For the past 24 years, she has served as a 4-H Club leader and a member of the Ogle County 4-H Fair Committee, with many of these roles including dairy goat superintendent.

She can always be counted on to lend a hand. Her enthusiasm for 4-H has brought her back into the organization as a leader for the Ogle Jolly 4-H Club, as her grandkids have become old enough to be active in the club. Previously, Marsh was a 4-H leader for Hayseed Kids 4-H Club, in which her kids were involved.

“I am proud that the 4-H program is so important to our youth in the community. It allows them not only to learn but to inspire them with dreams for the future! There is no limit to what kids can do in 4-H,” Marsh said.

In 2019, Ogle County 4-H collected plastic to be donated and turned into a bench. Since then, Marsh has taken this project to other community groups, schools, libraries, and various other organizations.