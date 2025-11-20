Rochelle Park District Board approves $21,118 signage purchase

The Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved a $21,118 purchase from Furniture Leisure for new signage for 10 parks.

Park District Executive Director Jackee Ohlinger said Monday, Nov. 17, that the signs will be installed by park district maintenance staff. The concrete signs will weigh about 850 pounds each, and will be 62 inches long, 8 inches thick and 42 inches tall. They will each have an engraved park name and a 12-inch acrylic insert with the park district’s logo and an anti-vandalism coating. The signs will be received in 8-10 weeks after ordering.

Participation numbers continue to grow

Ohlinger said the park district has 408 kids across its current fall/winter youth sports leagues from 27 different zip codes. All star sports has 25 total kids, REC soccer and Little Shooters has 103 kids, Little Hoopsters has 80 kids, REC volleyball has 126 kids and REC flag football has nearly 100.

“It’s exceeded even last year’s crazy numbers,” Ohlinger said. “It’s going to be a very busy season.

Membership numbers at The REC Center are also higher than they were a year ago. From last November to now, numbers are up by about 160 members, with 100 of them being fitness-only.

“In September our drop-in numbers were around the 300 range,” Ohlinger said. “For the first 12 days in November, we had around 300 drop ins. We are buckling in for the season.”

Spring Lake to get upgrades

The park district recently began the permitting process on a new heating system and ADA stairs for Spring Lake Pool.

The park district previously had ADA stairs at the pool at the Spring Lake facility before the state said it could no longer use it due to potential for entrapment. It currently has an ADA chair for people to get into the pool, which will remain.

“We had a lot of feedback last summer that people really preferred the stairway to walk into the pool,” Ohlinger said. “ADA stairs range from $8,000-13,000 for purchase and installation cost will be on top of that.”

Spring Lake’s heating system currently consists of four heaters. The new heating system will be more efficient and able to run with one of the heaters not in service.

Personnel

Ohlinger provided an update on personnel matters. Brian Ramsey was recently promoted to parks supervisor. He’s worked in the park district’s maintenance department for 16 years. He will oversee the entire maintenance department.

Stacy Johnson was recently hired as the park district’s new facilities and grounds manager and has worked at Spring Lake pool part time in the past.

“She will be focusing mostly on facilities such as The REC Center and Spring Lake Pool along with the beautification of our parks system,” Ohlinger said. “She comes with a lot of horticultural management experience. We’re thankful to have her.”

Kim Smith also recently accepted a full-time position as customer experience specialist. She has worked for the park district for six years. She will manage customer service representatives at The REC Center’s front desk.

Park district to celebrate 5th anniversary

The park district will be celebrating the five-year anniversary of the opening of The REC Center throughout the month of December. Staff members are planning special activities, treats, raffles, giveaways and more. Membership and personal training package sales will be held as well.

The park district has just over 250 platinum and silver members, which are people who purchased a membership before The REC Center finished construction. Those founding members will be gifted a special five-year anniversary T-shirt.