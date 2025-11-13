Serenity Hospice to host ‘Blue Christmas’ gathering for those grieving during the holidays

The holiday season can be a difficult time for many, especially for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one or experiencing hardship.

Serenity Hospice and Home is hosting a special Blue Christmas event to offer a space of comfort, reflection and hope for anyone who may be struggling during this time of year.

The gathering will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, in the Pinecrest Grove Theater at Allure of Pinecrest, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris.

Sponsored and led by The Serenity Shed Bereavement Center and Sinnissippi Centers, the evening will feature gentle music, words of encouragement, and moments of quiet remembrance. The Blue Christmas service is designed to acknowledge the complex emotions that can arise during the holiday season and to offer community support for those experiencing feelings of loss, loneliness or sadness.

“This event is meant to remind people that it’s OK to not feel joyful during the holidays,” Denise Caldwell, Serenity bereavement coordinator, said. “There is strength in coming together, honoring our grief, and finding light in the company of others who understand.”

The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to attend, regardless of faith background or connection to hospice services.

Events and programs like these are made possible through support from the Ogle County Community Mental Health 708 Board, which helps fund initiatives that promote mental health and emotional well-being throughout the community.

For more information, contact Serenity Hospice and Home at 815-732-2499 or visit www.serenityhospiceandhome.org.