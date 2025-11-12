Newlun named September Rotary Student of the Month at Rochelle Township High School

Rochelle Township High School’s Hailey Newlun was recently named the September Rochelle Rotary Club Student of the Month. (Photo provided by RTHS)

Rochelle Township High School’s Hailey Newlun was recently named the September Rochelle Rotary Club Student of the Month.

Newlun, an RTHS senior, has dedicated 449 hours of Silver Service volunteer work throughout her time at school, earning her the distinguished honor of wearing the silver cord at graduation.

Her efforts span a wide range of activities, including assisting with various tasks at the Creston Library and supporting events such as Art in the Park, the Creston Fire Department Pancake Breakfast, and Creston Booster Days, where she sold tickets, served food and helped children create bracelets.

She has also volunteered at Rochelle Middle School and Creston concession stands, assisted with cleaning the Creston Opera House, helped at the RTHS Art Camp, and provided childcare at the Creston Methodist Church.

“Hailey is known for her willingness to help others – babysitting, assisting neighbors and friends with chores, and supporting teachers in their classrooms,” an RTHS news release said. “She has also served as a library monitor during her study halls at RTHS.”

Newlun plans to pursue a career in speech pathology and is currently gaining experience by working alongside the speech pathologist at Lincoln School as part of her work-based learning. She is also an active member of the RTHS chapter of Educators Rising, an organization that prepares future educators.