Rep. Fritts to host Medicare 101 event Nov. 17 in Rochelle

Join the office of state Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, and the Northwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging for a free, informational Medicare 101 event.

The event will specifically focus on individuals who are thinking about or currently in the process of retiring.

Local residents can attend the event from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17, at the Hub City Senior Center, located at 401 Cherry Ave. in Rochelle.

“I invite all local residents who are thinking about or currently in the process of retirement to attend this informational event about Medicare,” Fritts said. “This is a great opportunity for us to offer a service to our senior community members, and I look forward to engaging with those who are able to attend.”

Fritts also reminds constituents that his office is available for assistance with state agencies or programs at any time. His district office can be reached at 815-561-3690.