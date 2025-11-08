Fiegenschuh: Finding balance in a busy world

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to get consumed by our work.

The projects, meetings, deadlines and community commitments can fill every hour if we let them. But one of the most important lessons I’ve learned over the years is that life isn’t meant to be lived entirely at our desks. The true measure of a meaningful life often comes from the moments we spend outside of work. Traveling, spending time with family and friends, and simply taking a breath or thoughtful contemplation through prayer or meditation.

Traveling, whether across the country or just across the state, gives us a chance to step back and gain perspective. It reminds us that the world is much bigger than the challenges of our day-to-day routines. Some of my best ideas and clearest reflections have come while sitting on a quiet beach, exploring a new city, or just enjoying the open road with no agenda. Travel can restore creativity and humility. It reminds us what truly matters.

Equally important is the time we spend with family and close friends. These are the people who keep us grounded. They remind us that our worth isn’t defined by titles, meetings or accomplishments, but by the relationships we nurture and build. Being fully present, putting down the phone, turning off email, and just listening creates memories that outlast any workday victory. Family time refuels the heart in a way no paycheck ever can.

When we take that time away, we also return to our community, organization or job with fresh eyes. Travel broadens our horizons, but coming home reminds us why we love this community, the people, the pace, and the pride we all share. It helps us appreciate the familiar places and faces that make Rochelle such a special hometown.

As city employees, business owners and community leaders, we often talk about service, growth and vision. But to serve others well, we must take care of ourselves, too. I like to call it self-empathy and it is essential because it allows us to treat ourselves with the same understanding and compassion we freely offer others, fostering resilience and emotional well-being.

A healthy balance between work and personal life isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity. When we take time to recharge, we lead with greater compassion, patience, and perspective. So take the trip, find ways to spend more time with family, and explore somewhere new or rediscover home. The best investment we can ever make isn’t just in our work, but in the life we build beyond it.

“Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes…including you.” - Anne Lamott

“The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page.” - Saint Augustine

Jeffrey A. Fiegenschuh, MPA, ICMA-CM, is the city manager of the city of Rochelle.