12 Sauk Valley-area students garner scholarships from UW-Whitewater

The following local students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2025-26 academic year.

Corbin Adams, who is from Winnebago and studying Computer Science, won the following scholarship: Bud and Avia Arndt Scholarship.

Jack Bomgarden, who is from Winnebago and studying Accounting, won the following scholarship: CoBE Admissions Scholarships.

Grace Costello, who is from Stillman Valley and studying Marketing, won the following scholarships: Robert Eastman Endowed Scholarship.

Norah DeRosso, who is from Stillman Valley and studying Communication, won the following scholarship: Chancellor Scholars.

Katie Erb, who is from Winnebago and studying communication sciences and disorders, won the following scholarships: Chancellor Scholars.

Jacob Fiorello, who is from Leaf River and studying Marketing, won the following scholarship: AMA/Peltier Marketing Award.

Alex Lancaster, who is from Baileyville and studying History, won the following scholarship: Transfer Excellence Scholarship.

Brody Potter, who is from Dixon and studying Business Analytics, won the following scholarship: Chancellor Scholars.

Brady Schaller, who is from Rockford and studying Human Performance, won the following scholarship: Chancellor Scholars.

Emma Schlichtmann, who is from Oregon and studying Finance, won the following scholarship: Arthur E. and Lorraine J. Carlson Scholarship.

Zach Westmoreland, who is from Winnebago studying Finance, won the following scholarships: Transfer Excellence Scholarship and Rising Warhawk Scholarship.

Laura Wright, who is from Polo and studying Environmental Science, won the following scholarships: Metcalf Family Endowment and Chancellor Scholars.

“On behalf of the UW-Whitewater Foundation Board of Directors, I extend heartfelt congratulations to this year’s scholarship recipients,” UW-Whitewater Foundation president Katie Kuznacic said. “These life-changing financial awards are made possible by the generosity of thousands of individuals, families, friends, and organizations who are committed to our present and future. We are profoundly grateful for their continued commitment to UW-Whitewater students and their success.”

The UW-Whitewater Foundation awarded more than $1.4 million in scholarship dollars to students last academic year. Applications for many 2026-27 scholarships open November 1. Learn more about scholarships at uww.edu/scholarships, and visit uww.edu/campaign to see how you can support these opportunities through the “Our Stories. Our Future.” Giving Campaign.