Freezer meal fundraiser to benefit Ogle-Carroll Ag in the Classroom program

Struggling to find the perfect gift for someone who has everything? Looking for a quick and delicious meal solution for yourself during the busy holiday season? University of Illinois Extension has you covered — with a tasty and thoughtful option that also supports local agricultural education.

Extension is offering individually portioned, ready-to-heat freezer meals – perfect for gifting or stocking your own freezer. Each order includes two sets of five hearty meals (a total of 10 meals), featuring: over-the-top smoked chili, smoked meatloaf with mashed potatoes, chicken and biscuits, pulled pork mac and cheese, and cheesy chicken mostaccioli.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Ogle-Carroll Ag in the Classroom Program, helping to bring agriculture education to local students.

Place your order by Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. You can order online at go.illinois.edu/freezermeals. Cost with a credit card is $95. You can also mail your name, phone number, number of meal sets. and payment to 811 S. Clay St., Mt. Carroll, IL 61053. Make checks payable to Ogle-Carroll Ag Partnership (OCAP). If paying by check, the cost is $90. Checks or cash can be dropped off at the University of Illinois Extension office, 421 W. Pines Road, Oregon.

Meal pickup will take place Wednesday, Dec. 17, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the University of Illinois Extension office, located at 421 W Pines Rd in Oregon.

For questions or more information, call 815-732-2191 or email charbm@illinois.edu.