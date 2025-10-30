Byron Bank to be a collection location for Toys for Toys

Byron Bank is proud to once again participate and be a drop-off location for the Ogle County Toys for Tots program during the 2025 holiday season.

“The heart of community banking is service and that means taking care of our neighbors,” said Samantha Ciaccio, marketing officer for Byron Bank. “By partnering with Ogle County Toys for Tots, we’re helping make sure every child has something to smile about this holiday season by donating new, unwrapped toys – especially for ages 7 and up.”

Toys for Tots is run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and has distributed toys to less fortunate youth since 1947. The program has supported 272 million children thanks to generous community engagement.

Last year, about 950 children in Ogle County received toys through Toys for Tots. The gift of a shiny, new toy means he/she hasn’t been forgotten; it means that someone cares and Christmas hasn’t passed them by.

Drop-off is at any Byron Bank location from now until Nov. 29.