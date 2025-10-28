Polo Historical Society’s veterans program is Nov. 5

Polo Historical Society Board Member and Military Liaison Kevin Smoot will host the program “Polo’s Veterans” on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

The program will focus on the hundreds of Polo men and women who served the nation, many of whom are buried in Polo cemeteries.

The program will be especially unique because it will feature Polo High School social science teacher Jeff Bargar and four of his students: Aiden Messer, Laynie Mandrell, Lydia Anderson and Riley Espig.

Bargar will discuss the Grateful Nation Program and the students will give short presentations on four different Gold Star veterans.

The program will be at the Polo Senior Center, 101 E. Mason St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. The public is welcome and especially all veterans. The presentation will also be streamed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PoloHistoricalSociety.