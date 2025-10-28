Bearrows: Welcoming fall and celebrating Rochelle

As the vibrant leaves change colors and the temperatures begin to drop, we are reminded that fall has officially arrived in Rochelle.

This past month has been bustling with activity, and I want to take this opportunity to share some exciting developments and upcoming events that make our community such a wonderful place to live.

First and foremost, I am thrilled to announce the hiring of our new finance director, Matt Hoffman. Matt will join our entire finance team to continue to make our finance team the best. Matt comes to us from Lake in the Hills and will be stepping into the role previously held by Chris Cardott, who has been a steadfast pillar in the City of Rochelle’s financial landscape for over 20 years.

Chris leaves behind a remarkable legacy, and as she embarks on her retirement, we all wish her the best. We hope she enjoys more time with her family and has the chance to travel; the community will truly miss her expertise and dedication.

I also want to share some highlights from our recent community events. During a recent blood drive and fly-in drive-in event, we held a drawing for donors, and I had the pleasure of presenting a $500 check to Brent Ohlinger, our lucky winner. Thank you, Brent, for your generosity in helping save lives through blood donation!

In addition to the blood donation efforts, the Williams family hosted another fantastic art fair at the Lincoln Arts Center. This annual event featured performances by our talented grade school band and engaging dance exhibitions, culminating in a live auction of stunning artwork. It was heartwarming to see so many community members come together to celebrate creativity and support local artists.

Through their generosity, funds were raised for their endowment fund for the arts. Thank you, Stephanie and Danny Williams, for your continued support of our community, leaving an amazing legacy through the Rochelle Area Community Foundation.

On Monday, Oct. 20, I had the honor of attending the groundbreaking ceremony at the Rochelle Community Hospital. Our community is fortunate to have a facility like this right in our backyard. My thanks go out to not only the management and staff but also the board of directors for their vision in preparing for the rapidly changing medical field. On behalf of the entire city, I say thank you. As we approach the end of 2025, our team has been diligently working on the upcoming 2026 budget. To ensure transparency and collaboration, the full city council will hold a budget workshop on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

In October, as part of our continued effort to foster open communication, the city manager and I held our inaugural “Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager” session. This Q&A event, hosted in collaboration with the Kiwanis Club at the Presbyterian Church, sparked great discussions. The topics that generated the most interest included the current status of the double diamond interchange on Illinois Route 38 and potential developments regarding a new data center in our area.

Regarding the data center, I want to clarify that discussions thus far have been with a developer (or what may be referred to as a “site selector”) rather than the actual data center owner.

Concerns have been voiced about the potential drawbacks of having a data center in our community. It’s important to differentiate between speculation and facts – especially since Rochelle is unique in that we own our own power company.

I urge everyone to attend future open Q&A sessions for accurate information before forming any judgments. Communication is key, and neither the city manager nor the city council would ever advocate for developments that might negatively impact Rochelle.

To stay updated with the latest events and announcements, please follow my Facebook page, where I will share opportunities for further engagement with the community.

In addition to our council meetings, which are held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, our local Chamber of Commerce has been actively hosting ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses in the area. It’s exciting to witness so much entrepreneurial spirit in Rochelle, and I want to extend my gratitude to Tricia Herrera, her board, and her team for their steadfast support in helping local businesses not only survive but thrive.

As we prepare for the holiday season, I invite you to mark your calendars for Dec. 5 for our highly-anticipated Lighted Christmas Parade! This festive event will include special promotions from downtown stores, the lighting of our Christmas tree, the presentation of the Rochelle Gratitude Award, and the arrival of Santa Claus himself to officially usher in the 2025 Christmas season.

Let us come together as a community to celebrate our achievements and support one another. Rochelle is truly a special place filled with kind-hearted individuals and thriving businesses, and together, we will continue to foster an environment of growth and positivity.

In closing, it’s only fitting to include a quote about fall, and it is: “Fall is a second spring, where every leaf transforms into a beautiful flower” — Nobel Prize Winner Albert Camus.

Thank you for being an essential part of Rochelle. My door is always open for questions, and I look forward to seeing you at our upcoming events!

John Bearrows is the mayor of the City of Rochelle.