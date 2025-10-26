Oregon Public Library has full slate of community activities available

The Oregon Library is located at the corner of Jefferson Street and South Third Street in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Maker Space creates

Thursdays at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. — reservations required. The Oregon Public Library Makerspace offers tools and resources for hands-on creation and learning. Patrons can explore design, engineering, and creative projects using a variety of equipment and materials. Reserve your one-hour session in advance. We will contact you to arrange details. Need more than one hour? Register for both time slots. Must be an Oregon Library cardholder.

Preschool Story Time

For ages 18 months to 6 years. Join us Mondays at 10 a.m. for stories, crafts, and fun social time. Registration is required. Visit oregonpubliclibrary.com or call (815) 732-2724 to register.

How many items can a DIY skeleton hold?

From Friday, October 17 through October 31, Oregon Public Library cardholders can guess how many items are inside a unique skeleton display. The closest guess wins the skeleton and all its contents. Winner announced Monday, November 3. Open to Oregon Public Library cardholders only.

Ink with A Friend monthly card club

Monday, November 17 at 6 p.m. Create personalized greeting cards with beautiful cardstock, designer paper, stamped images, die-cuts, ink, ribbon, and embellishments. All skill levels welcome. Kits include matching envelopes. Registration required. Call (815) 732-2724 or visit oregonpubliclibrary.com.

Try It Tuesday: no-sew hand warmers

Tuesday, November 18 at 1:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. (choose your time) Prepare for cold weather by making your own hand warmers – no sewing needed. Adults only (18+). Space is limited; registration required. Call (815) 732-2724 or visit oregonpubliclibrary.com.

Halloween at the library

For ages 3–12. Monday, October 28 through Thursday, October 31. Stop by the Library’s indoor pumpkin patch to pick a papier-mâché pumpkin– plain for decorating at home or already decorated. Supplies limited.

Book clubs

“2WBC” meets Wednesday, November 12 at 12:30 p.m. to discuss “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. Afternoon Book Club meets Wednesday, November 19 at 1 p.m. to discuss “The Underground Library” by Jennifer Ryan. “Cocktails and Crime” meets November 16; stop by the Library for details on title, location, and time. “Books on Tap” meets Thursday, November 30 at 6 p.m. at Cork & Tap to discuss “The Favorites” by Layne Fargo.

Knit & crochet group

Mondays at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Bring your project or start a new one. Socialize and get help with knitting or crocheting. Registration requested at oregonpubliclibrary.com.

Oregon Writers Group

This group meets the second Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. Writers and aspiring writers gather to support each other, brainstorm, and improve their craft.

OPLD Dial-A-Story & Oregon Public Library StoryWalk

Call 815-732-2724 and follow prompts to hear a story. Current story: “I Want to Be in a Scary Story” by Sean Taylor. Visit the StoryWalk at Oregon Park West to enjoy “Snowmen at Halloween” by Carolyn Buehner.