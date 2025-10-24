Rochelle High School’s Worthington, Dickson win SAR and DAR Awards

Rochelle Township High School's Kyler Dickson was recently named Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Award winner. (Photo provided by RTHS)

Rochelle Township High School recently congratulated students Wyatt Worthington and Kyler Dickson on being selected as recipients of this year’s Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution Awards, respectively.

The honors are awarded to seniors who demonstrate exemplary citizenship in their homes, schools, and communities.

“Wyatt and Kyler have consistently shown outstanding leadership, character, service and patriotism – qualities that define the spirit of these awards,” according to a news release. “Selected by both their teachers and peers, they stand out as individuals who embody these values to an exceptional degree.”

Rochelle Township High School's Wyatt Worthington was recently named Son of the American Revolution (DAR) Award winner. (Jeff Helfrich)

Worthington and Dickson will be formally recognized with certificates during the RTHS Honors Night in May.