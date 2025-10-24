Ribboncutting in Rochelle marks grand opening of Davis Family Health and Trim IV Infusions’ new location

On Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, a ribbon cutting was held for Trim IV Infusions and Davis Family Health at 450 Coronado Drive in Rochelle. (Jeff Helfrich)

A grand opening and ribboncutting ceremony were held Oct. 22 for Davis Family Health and Trim IV Infusions at their new location at 450 Coronado Drive in Rochelle.

Rochelle Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tricia Herrera and Rochelle City Councilwoman Kate Shaw-Dickey speak at a ribbon cutting on Oct. 22, 2025 for Davis Family Health and Trim IV Infusions. Also shown at right are Trim IV Owners Dan and Ashley Luevano and their family and Davis Family Health Owner Kelly Ann Tonielli Davis. (Jeff Helfrich)

Davis Family Health is owned by Dr. Kelly Ann Tonielli Davis and offers primary care services along with physicals and weight loss programs. Trim IV Infusions is owned by Dan and Ashley Luevano and offers weight loss programs, IV therapy, vitamin shots, botox injections and more. Davis serves as Trim IV’s medical director and the businesses teamed up to expand and fill the formerly vacant space that was previously Northwestern Medicine.

“Thanks to everyone for coming,” Davis said. “I started here with Davis Family Health in 2019. The whole reason I became a provider was because I wanted to help people. I am a doctor of nursing practice and a nurse practitioner. I was graced with Dan and Ashley coming to ask me to help them out with their business. Now we’ve expanded so we can help more people.”

Dan Luevano said Trim IV works to provide affordable health and wellness services to people in the community and focuses on what patients need.

Speakers at the event also included Rochelle Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tricia Herrera and Rochelle City Council member Kate Shaw-Dickey. Herrera welcomed Davis Family Health and Trim IV Infusions to the community and said she’s happy to see a once-idle space become vibrant again.

“We always say you can put your business anywhere, but the fact that your business is expanding now and you’re still staying within our community makes us very proud that you see that this is a community you want to spend your time and resources in,” Herrera said. “Thank you for offering these services. Thanks to Ashley and Dan and your whole family. It’s local people that are investing in our community. We wish you well and we’ll do anything we can to help you.”

Shaw-Dickey marveled at the 450 Coronado Drive space and said locals improving the business community is “a win for everyone.”

“We’re thrilled to have new life in this building,” Shaw-Dickey said. “We have a unique and great community of people. Thank you for bringing your business here and staying here. We’re excited about the future.”