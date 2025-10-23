Kish Foundation uses Meta Data Center grant to improve student technologies

Kishwaukee College students use virtual reality headsets in the classroom and for athletics. The Kishwaukee College Foundation purchased the headsets through funding provided by a Meta Data Center Community Action Grant. (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College)

The Kishwaukee College Foundation received a $33,000 Meta Data Center Community Action Grant to enhance learning through immersive technology.

Meta Data Center Community Action Grants focus on using the power of technology to improve local communities. As a recipient, the Kish Foundation used the grant to purchase immersive learning equipment, such as virtual reality (VR) headsets, to create engaging experiences for Kish Athletics, Student Involvement and Tutoring Services.

“I can’t believe this is here in time for me to use in my education. The VR headsets and applications I have been using have pushed me a step forward and opened doors for me,” said Kish student Joel Baptista.

Kish students noted how fun and engaging the new technology is while brainstorming ways to utilize it in their student experience.

“I took a speech class last semester and didn’t really have anyone to practice with. This would have been really helpful. I think it will be helpful for other students,” said Kish student Alissa Nambo.

The Kish Foundation qualified for the grant by meeting a set of criteria and being within the community of Meta’s DeKalb Data Center, one of just 28 Meta data centers in the world.

“Meta’s presence in our communities since they broke ground in DeKalb County in 2020 has been incredibly significant. We are honored this year to be a recipient of the Meta DeKalb Data Center Community Action Grant, which is providing innovative technology for our learning environment and sports teams. We look forward to the great things we will do in partnership in the future,” said Dr. Laurie Borowicz, President of Kishwaukee College.

