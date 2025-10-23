Jones promoted to Stillman Bank treasury relationship manager

Stillman Bank recently promoted a key member of its team in northern Illinois. Kaitlyn Jones has been promoted to the position of treasury relationship manager, according to Thomas R. Hughes, president and CEO. (Photo provided by Stillman Bank)

Stillman Bank recently promoted a key member of its team in northern Illinois. Kaitlyn Jones has been promoted to the position of treasury relationship manager, according to Thomas R. Hughes, president and CEO.

A graduate of Belvidere North High School, Jones went on to attend Rock Valley College and earned her bachelor of science degree from DeVry University.

With nine years of banking experience, five of those focused on commercial banking, she brings a foundation of financial knowledge and relationship-building expertise to her new role.

In her position as treasury relationship manager, Jones will be responsible for building relationships with business banking customers to understand and address their cash management needs. She will continue working out of the Rockford office at 8492 E. State St.

“We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Kaitlyn Jones to treasury relationship manager,” Andy Williams, Stillman Bank senior vice president and commercial loan officer, said. “With her strong background in business banking, dedication to client success, and strategic vision, she is ideally positioned to lead and strengthen our treasury relationships. We look forward to Kaitlyn’s continued contributions in driving growth and advancing our commitment to excellence.”

A lifelong resident of the Rock River Valley area, Jones currently lives in Poplar Grove with her husband and son. For more information on Jones or to find out more about Stillman Bank’s products and services, contact 815-332-8100 or visit www.stillmanbank.com.