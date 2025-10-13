Shaw Local

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Joyce Lewis on Sauk Valley area “mini-marts”

People can take what they need or leave items if they are able at the food mart. (Alex T. Paschal)

By John Sahly
Listen to "Talk-Line: Joyce Lewis on Sauk Valley area "mini-marts"" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for Oct. 13 featured Ogle County Health Department Grants Coordinator Joyce Lewis discussing the success of grant-funded “Mini-Marts” constructed across our four-county area: Lee, Ogle, Carroll, and Whiteside counties.

The mini-marts are for the purpose of providing food products, frozen, refrigerated, or on-shelf items to those in need. Donations are made to the locations daily, and no pre-registration is required to pick up food items to use.

