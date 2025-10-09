Creston Village Board: Storm sewer project complete, $268K payment made

The Creston Village Board of Trustees unanimously approved a $268,168 payment Tuesday, Oct. 7, to Martin & Company Excavating for a recent storm sewer project that was completed in the village.

Back in June, the board awarded a $290,734.80 bid to Martin & Company Excavating to do the work to improve drainage in Creston. Village Engineer Kevin Bunge said the final payment to the contractor was less than the bid, meaning the project went well.

“They did a nice job of cleaning up all the way through it,” Village Trustee Mike Kerns said. “They put everyone’s yards back together. Grass is coming up. It looks nice.”

The project consisted of 36-inch storm sewer pipe being put in to replace broken drain tile. The work was suggested due to issues with stormwater overflow. The preliminary storm sewer project work involved securing easements from nearby property owners. About 800 feet of storm sewer pipe was put in.

Farm

Village Attorney Dave Tess provided an update to the board on an agreement it approved last month with the Rochelle Landfill that saw the village officially acquire 111.3 acres of land that will be used as farm property that will be leased out.

Tess said the land is now owned by the village. The land deal was negotiated for 3.5 years and stems from an agreement that Creston, the Rochelle Landfill and City of Rochelle came to back in 2021 that will result in closing the Rochelle Landfill by or on Dec. 31, 2040. The delay was due to Illinois Environmental Protection Agency approval.

The land will be changed as part of the deal, including the removal and addition of roads for clearer farming, removal of trees and fencing, and the potential removal of berm. The landfill has been giving the village farm lease revenue during the negotiations. Creston has additional farmland in the area that it leases out.

Tess said Tuesday that work is ongoing on some berm, tree and fence removal. The land will be leveled out for farming.

The acquisition of the land saw no purchase amount for the village, but the lengthy negotiation and agreement work will cost the village $24,562 in attorney’s fees.

Sidewalks

Board members expressed a desire Tuesday to replace sidewalks in Creston and establish a regimented sidewalk improvement program each year. The board will look at making a master sidewalk improvement plan and budgeting a certain amount for replacement each year.

Village Trustee Mark Hibshman estimated about three quarters of Creston is in need of sidewalk replacement. Village Trustee Curt Ward said any sidewalk that hasn’t been replaced in the village since its installation will need replacing, due to meeting ADA requirements.

The board is currently planning a sidewalk replacement project at Village Hall and on South Grove Street and East South Street.

Other sidewalk areas of priority mentioned by the board Tuesday included Main Street, Prairie Street, and Depot Street. The village aims to have a sidewalk plan in place by the spring.

Tower

The board voted unanimously to give Village President Tom Byro the authority to hire an electrician for a cost not to exceed $15,000 for upcoming work on the installation of a mixer in Creston’s water tower.

Creston Village President Tom Byro participates in a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 at Creston Village Hall. (Jeff Helfrich)

The mixer installation project was put into motion following rust issues that have been seen in Creston’s water system. The village has found difficulty hiring an electrician for the project and currently has bids of $14,550 and $11,725 with another unknown bid on the way. The work is planned to take place Nov. 4.

Christmas

The board unanimously approved a donation of $1,000 to the Creston-Dement Public Library to help purchase Christmas presents for children at the library’s Christmas in Creston event in December. Last year, the library gave out 106 presents at the event.

Halloween

The board resolved to have Halloween trick or treating take place in Creston from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. The City of Rochelle’s trick or treating will take place the same day and time.