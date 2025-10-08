Stillman Bank’s Kathy Yocum named IBA Woman of the Year

Stillman Bank President & CEO Tom Hughes (left) and Illinois Bankers Association President & CEO Randy Hultgren (right) pose for a photo with Stillman Bank Vice President & Director of Retail Banking Kathy Yocum, 2025 IBA Woman of the Year. (Photo provided by Stillman Bank)

Stillman Bank is proud to announce that Kathy Yocum, vice president and director of retail banking, has been named the 2025 Woman of the Year by the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA).

This prestigious award honors a woman in banking who not only excels professionally but also uplifts others and makes a lasting impact in her community.

With over four decades of experience in the financial industry, she has spent the majority of her career helping customers and colleagues thrive. She joined Stillman Bank in 1987 following its acquisition of United Bank of Rochelle, and has been a key leader ever since. In her current role, Yocum has played a vital part in shaping the bank’s retail strategy and culture, known for her visionary leadership, dedication, and genuine care for others. Her mentorship has empowered countless individuals, particularly women, to pursue meaningful careers in finance.

Beyond her professional achievements, Yocum is a committed community advocate. She actively supports a wide range of local organizations, serving on the executive boards of the Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival, Franklin Grove Woman’s Club, Franklin Grove Park Board, and LHCS Friends of Parks & Recreation. She is also a proud member of the Rochelle Rotary Club and Franklin Grove Community Church Council.

“Kathy’s tireless dedication to both her career and her community has inspired many,” Thomas R. Hughes, Stillman Bank president and CEO, said. “She is not only an exceptional banker but an even more remarkable person. She has earned the deep respect and admiration of her colleagues and peers and embodies the essence of what it means to be a community banker – selfless, community-oriented, driven, and compassionate.”

The award was presented at the IBA’s Women in Banking Conference Award Ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 2, in Springfield.

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service, progressive trade association representing banks of all asset sizes since 1891. Membership includes community and regional banks and holding companies, savings associations, savings banks, trust companies, and organizations that serve the banking industry.

Stillman Bank is an independently owned community bank founded in 1882. The bank has approximately $613 million in assets and operates full-service banking offices in Byron, Oregon, Rochelle, Rockford, Roscoe/Rockton, and Stillman Valley.