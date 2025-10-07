Summer temps and sunshine turn out thousands for Oregon’s Autumn on Parade

Sunny skies and hot temperatures greeted visitors to the Harvest Time Parade held during Autumn on Parade on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Oregon. Here, the Oregon Fire Department raises an American flag for the national anthem in front of the parade-viewing stand on South Fourth Street. (Earleen Hinton)

It didn’t really feel like fall, but the thousands who filled Oregon’s downtown streets on Saturday and Sunday for the annual Autumn on Parade festival didn’t seem to care.

A steady stream of visitors came to the town of 3,800 residents to shop for unique, handmade items, bounce around in the kids’ Fun Zone, check out classic cars and trucks, listen to live music, and watch a 125-unit parade, all for free.

“It was an amazing weekend! The beautiful weather brought out lots of friendly faces to our downtown area both days, making the whole event so lively and enjoyable,” said Autumn on Parade president Destini Benesh.

Temperatures climbed into the mid-80s and sunny skies made the October event feel more like July, but that didn’t deter visitors from coming out to the 2-day festival.

The heart of the festival is its 190-plus vendor booths in the “Market”, located around the Ogle County Courthouse square and nearby streets.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 29 The "Dancing Grannies" of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, were a crowd favorite at the Harvest Time Parade held during the Autumn on Parade festival in Oregon on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Saturday events also included a car and tractor show at Oregon Park East and live music and beer garden at the Hot Spot, on Jefferson Street.

On both days, kids could bounce to their delight in the Kids Zone or visit the petting zoo and sample a variety of treats in the festival’s food court.

The Olde English Faire was held at the Stronghold Retreat, and Conference Center, both days for an admission fee.

But the big draw on Sunday was again, the Harvest Time Parade with 125 units threading their way along downtown streets with thousands lined along the way waiting to see marching bands, acrobats, and more.

This year’s parade theme was “Carving Creativity” and included hired entertainment as well as local Scout and youth groups and local businesses.

This year’s Unit of Honor was the Rock River Center and the Guests of Honor were Mark Gale and Kevin Wiegmann.

E.D. Etnyre was Autumn on Parade’s 2025 Presenting Sponsor.

Autumn on Parade was founded in 1970 and is organized and operated by an all-volunteer committee. Festival weekend is aided with support from the City of Oregon, Ogle County, the Oregon School District and the Oregon Park District.

“A big thank you to our wonderful sponsors and hardworking volunteers who make this festival a fantastic success,” said Benesh.

To volunteer to help with the 2026 festival, visit autumnonparade.org or Facebook.