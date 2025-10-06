Ogle County Fair Association meeting is Nov. 15

The annual meeting of the Ogle County Fair Association will be 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in the Farm Bureau Auditorium, Pines Road, Oregon.
All fair association members are invited to attend. Everyone who contributes to the fair or volunteers their time is considered a member of the association. All members have a voice and voting rights at this meeting.
A potluck dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the board providing meat dishes, coffee, lemonade and water. Please bring a dish to pass and your own table service.
The meeting will begin after the dinner and will include a review of the year’s activities; approval of the 2024 annual meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, audit report; presentation of awards; vote on new by-laws, and election of directors.
Call 815-732-6962 for more information.