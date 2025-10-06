Ogle County Fair Association meeting is Nov. 15

Carnival rides were just part of the fun at Ogle County Fair in Oregon on Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

The annual meeting of the Ogle County Fair Association will be 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in the Farm Bureau Auditorium, Pines Road, Oregon.

All fair association members are invited to attend. Everyone who contributes to the fair or volunteers their time is considered a member of the association. All members have a voice and voting rights at this meeting.

A potluck dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the board providing meat dishes, coffee, lemonade and water. Please bring a dish to pass and your own table service.

The meeting will begin after the dinner and will include a review of the year’s activities; approval of the 2024 annual meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, audit report; presentation of awards; vote on new by-laws, and election of directors.

Call 815-732-6962 for more information.