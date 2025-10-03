Ashton-Franklin, Rochelle schools receive grant to fund ag programs, equipment

Rochelle Township High School had its $2,250 grant approved to purchase four new DJI drones for its career and technical education department. The school has had over 190 students receive their TRUST certificate and fly the drones. The program is in its fourth year. Show is a drone picture taken by students. (Photo provided by RTHS)

Compeer Financial recently announced the awarding of 65 schools in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin for a total of $239,815 to support agricultural education programs and equipment through its Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant Program.

Rochelle Township High School had its $2,250 grant approved to purchase four new DJI drones for its career and technical education department. The school has had over 190 students receive their TRUST certificate and fly the drones. The program is in its fourth year.

Ashton-Franklin Center schools received a grant for temperature probes, sensors and charging stations.

The grants represent Compeer’s commitment to rural communities by providing middle and high school students with hands-on learning experiences and new technologies that showcase the limitless opportunities within the agricultural industry.

Part of Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant Program is intended to give students a glimpse into the many ways agriculture touches lives and spark interest in pursuing a career in the ag industry.

“We know when young people experience agriculture through hands-on activities, it sparks a passion for the industry,” said Karen Schieler, manager of corporate giving at Compeer Financial. “Compeer is committed to helping ag education programs have access to classroom equipment and technology so students can have real-world experiences. These grants provide support to high school programs that are essential to creating the next generation of agriculture advocates.”

Each recipient school will receive up to $4,000 to fund programs and technologies for a variety of classes linked to agriculture, including animal and plant sciences, food science/chemistry, veterinary, horticulture, mechanics, forestry/wildlife, aquatics and more.

Middle and high school agriculture departments within Compeer’s 144-county territory are eligible to apply for the grant program, provided they did not receive a grant during the prior two years. The 2026 application will open in April 2026.