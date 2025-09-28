Rochelle High School Education Foundation to host trivia night Oct. 15

RTHSEF representatives Jodie Hart (right) and Jillian Wise (left) attended the Tuesday, Sept. 23, meeting of the Rochelle Rotary Club to share details of the RTHSEF trivia night on Oct. 15 and what RTHSEF does. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Rochelle Township High School Education Foundation will host its second annual trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15, at Rochelle VFW Post 3878.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Registration for teams of up to six people costs $150. Prizes donated by local businesses and organizations will be up for grabs and free snacks will be available. More information and registration can be found on the RTHS Education Foundation Facebook page. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the event.

The RTHSEF is a nonprofit financial program to enrich, enhance and supplement educational opportunities beyond the limits of normal tax support for all RTHS students.

Recent RTHSEF grants have funded drones for technology classes, student podcast hosting fees, Dungeons & Dragons supplies for a gaming club, readers for foreign language, future educators fees, classroom flexible seating, a laser cutter for a career and technical education class, electronic tables for French class, chess sets for the chess club, dresses for Ballet Folklorico, storage and mallets for the marching band, tools for the art programs and rebounders for physical education.

The RTHSEF has served Rochelle students for 27 years. This year it has set a goal of raising $15,000. Last year’s trivia night saw success and will move to a larger venue this year.

RTHSEF representatives Jodie Hart and Jillian Wise attended the Tuesday, Sept. 23, meeting of the Rochelle Rotary Club to share details of the event and what RTHSEF does.

“We can only provide the things we provide for students through our fundraisers,” Wise said. “We also accept donations at any time, big or small. Our trivia night will be a fun time. And all the proceeds go back to students. We’re always looking for people to attend, sponsor, promote and donate prize items to our events. And we’re always looking for board members.”

RTHS teacher Deanna Jacobs talked about the benefits that RTHSEF has provided her students over the years. Jacobs has received drones for her students to use.

“We’ve worked with drones for the past three years and just over 180 students have gotten certified to be recreational drone pilots,” Jacobs said. “The students get to go outside and take pictures and learn about FAA regulations and about jobs that use drones. We’ve learned from police and agricultural companies about how they use them. We wouldn’t have been able to get our drones without RTHSEF and we have nine now to get more kids out there learning.”

The emcee for the RTHSEF trivia night will be RTHS wrestling coach Nelson Baker. The bar at the VFW, 318 Fourth Ave., will be open for drinks.

“Any donation helps,” Wise said. “We have one grant that is only $100 to help a school organization continue for another year to help kids. That’s a big deal. The trivia event is all for fun. Come out and have some fun and support the kids in town. It’s all for the students. These grants make a world of difference for them.”