Carmichaels win Rochelle Chamber Lawn of the Week award

The Rochelle Chamber of Commerce recently presented its Lawn of the Week award for the week of Sept. 24, 2025, to Noah and Raegan Carmichael. They received a sign and a $25 Rochelle ACE Hardware gift card, presented by Rochelle Ace Hardware Manager Jesse Lopez.

The chamber partnered with Rochelle Ace Hardware to award gift cards to the winners.

The 2025 Lawn of the Week program has finished up for the year.

“We are proud to recognize our residents that display community pride in Rochelle,” Chamber Executive Director Tricia Herrera said. “We love that this program gives us the chance to showcase the hard work and dedication they put into making our city look great.”