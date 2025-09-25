Letter: I know something about martyrdom

I know something about martyrdom. It is part of the history of the church. Church historians will tell you that the foundation of the church is built upon the blood of the martyrs. (Think Second Century, the Roman circuses, lions, Christians tied to stakes) A martyr is one who suffers persecution and death for refusing to renounce religion. Choosing instead to bear witness to truth. St. Stephen was the first martyr. You can read about him in the book of Acts.

The word “martyr” should not be used deceptively. At times it is used inappropriately to promote a particular belief and to inflame the passions of people. Reinhard Heydrich, a Nazi and chief architect of the Holocaust, also known as the Butcher of Prague, was assassinated via a car bomb on June 3, 1942. He received a grand state funeral, showered with many accolades, and was viewed as an early martyr to Nazism. Propagandists had a field day. A martyr? For that cause?

If we are looking for someone to emulate and follow, who shall we look for? I suggest we look for someone who has the extraordinary ability in the face of anger, revenge and retribution to speak truth. I look for someone who just doesn’t rail against those things they do not like or speak in general terms of what they do like. But one who speaks with the courage of their convictions. Clarity comes with being courageous. Even though there may be a cost.

At this point in time there is no one in this country who has qualified to be viewed as a martyr. I am still looking for someone who can speak with great clarity because of their convictions.

- Rev. Ronald D. Larson, retired clergy, Mt. Morris