The Nature Conservancy receives IDNR Natural Area Stewardship grant for Nachusa Grasslands

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has awarded nearly $1 million in grants to support 15 stewardship programs managed by land trusts on land protected by the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission.

Among them was The Nature Conservancy (Nachusa Grasslands) in Lee and Ogle counties for $27,824.94 to purchase a tractor to maintain fire breaks and control invasive species.

The grants are part of the Illinois Natural Areas Stewardship Grant program, which aims to increase the delivery of much-needed land and water stewardship activities to natural areas permanently protected within the INPC system. Given the growing stewardship needs of natural areas throughout Illinois, this grant program funds projects that help land trusts expand staff and purchase equipment for these activities.

Eligible applicants under the Natural Areas Stewardship Grant program are conservation land trusts exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(3) of the federal Internal Revenue Code and whose originating documents include in its purposes the restoration, stewardship, or conservation of land for the preservation of native plants or animals, biotic communities, geologic formations, or archaeological sites of significance.

More than $2.7 million was awarded to the Conservation Land Trust from 2021 through 2024. Funding for this grant program is derived from a portion of the Illinois Natural Areas Acquisition Fund. The fund must be used by IDNR for the acquisition and stewardship of natural areas, including habitats for endangered and threatened species.