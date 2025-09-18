Rochelle Park District Board: OSLAD grant application for Tilton Park discussed

The Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District Board of Commissioners heard an update Monday, Sept. 15, from Executive Director Jackee Ohlinger on plans to apply for an Open Space Lands Acquisition Development grant for a project at Tilton Park.

Tilton Park houses three baseball fields utilized by Rochelle Little League. The total project is estimated to cost $1.1 million. The grant that the park district plans to apply for could yield a maximum of $600,000 in matching funds. Tilton Park has been identified in the park district’s master plan as in need of maintenance projects in the next several years. Potential receipt of the OSLAD grant would allow those projects to be done sooner and together.

In recent years, the park district received an OSLAD grant for improvements at Spring Lake Pool, which included a new splash pad, shade structure, landscaping and renovation of existing facilities.

Tilton Park currently houses a senior league field, a Little League field, a minor league field, a concession stand, basketball court and playground. The softball field and tee ball diamonds in the area are on Rochelle Elementary School District property.

Improvements in the grant application include replacement of the senior league field backstop with netting, the installation of adjustable turf at the senior league field that would allow it to be used for different age groups, new covered chainlink dugouts and benches and new press boxes, drainage and tile work, new perimeter fencing and foul poles to allow for a larger centrally located area between the three fields that would see the addition of two batting cages and a playground, new concrete in spectator areas around the fields and near the basketball court to improve handicap accessibility, an asphalt trail throughout the park and towards the softball and tee ball areas, a new shade structure near the current concessions area, and moving the flagpole location.

The park district recently held a public meeting on the improvement plan to get input from the community. The grant application will be submitted at the end of the month and will include letters of support from local businesses and organizations. The park district expects to hear a definitive answer on the grant by spring 2026.

Ohlinger said plans are in place to improve the parking lot and walking paths near the tee ball fields at May Elementary School, but that work can’t be included in the grant due to it not being on park district property.

Bandshell

Ohlinger said during the meeting that renovation work is currently underway at the band shell at Atwood Park. Work has and will include concrete lifting and leveling, caulking, painting, lighting replacement, and removal and replacement of benches. Some benches will be permanently removed to allow for more lawn chair seating.

Employment

Ohlinger said the park district has numerous open positions currently, including personal trainers, REC Center aquatic and youth supervisor positions, park supervisor, parks & facilities manager, and swim lessons instructor.

The executive director also thanked all of the park district’s seasonal maintenance staff who recently departed as summer came to a close. The park district also saw help from Focus House students and Rochelle Township High School FFA members for park and creek cleanup.

The park district is currently working on a new volunteer system to incentivize volunteers to continue helping with park district programming.

Events

Ohlinger updated the board and community on upcoming events at The REC Center, including a Pumpkin Plunge at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 where kids can have fun with pumpkins in the pool, and a Dive In Movie at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 where kids can watch “Moana” while in the pool.