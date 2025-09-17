McCombie: Pritzker’s agency mismanagement is costing Illinois taxpayers

When it comes to running government programs, accuracy and oversight aren’t optional. Yet under Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois’ management of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been anything but accurate or accountable.

The numbers don’t lie: Illinois’ SNAP payment error rate has ballooned on his watch, and taxpayers may soon be left holding an estimated $700 to $800 million bag.

The federal government tracks states through the “payment error rate,” the percentage of cases where benefits are overpaid or underpaid. In 2024, Illinois’ error rate hit 11.56%, well above the 6% threshold that triggers financial penalties under the recently enacted federal One Big Beautiful Bill. By comparison, in 2017, before Pritzker took office, Illinois’ rate was just 5.73%.

OBBB changes the game. For the first time, states with high error rates must cover a share of SNAP benefits traditionally paid entirely by the federal government. For Illinois, that could mean paying 15% of SNAP costs, up to $800 million annually, unless accuracy improves.

Other states are doing far better. A recent analysis by columnist Rich Miller showed that 38 states had lower error rates than Illinois. If Illinois simply performed at the level of neighboring Michigan, Ohio, or Texas – states just under the 10% threshold – our liability would shrink to $470 million. Returning to Illinois’ own 15-year average of 7.1% would cut the penalty in half again, to $235 million. Doing nothing is not an option.

Meanwhile, the governor keeps pointing fingers for cuts to SNAP benefits instead of accepting responsibility for his agencies. This is the same Governor who allowed $5.2 billion in fraudulent unemployment claims during the pandemic. The immediate budget pressure on SNAP isn’t about federal policy debates, it’s about whether Pritzker can competently manage his own Department of Human Services.

Illinoisans deserve better. Every wasted dollar is one that doesn’t reach families who truly need help putting food on the table. Instead of playing politics, Governor Pritzker should focus on fixing his agencies and bringing accountability back to SNAP. If he doesn’t, it won’t be Washington that pays the price, it will be Illinois taxpayers.

Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is the Illinois state representative for the 89th District.