Letter: Concerns about Medicare

I am concerned that the Trump administration has established a pilot program to use artificial intelligence to make prior approval decisions for patients using traditional Medicare.

Many people pick traditional Medicare because it lets their doctors, not insurance companies, call the shots on their care.

Requiring prior authorization for treatments makes it harder for patients to get the care they need, delays receiving the care, and creates additional work for health care workers.

The pilot program will start in six states in January. So far, Illinois Medicare recipients will not be affected, but the program should be opposed as the use of AI could potentially lead to higher denials of coverage.

According to a 2024 Senate committee report, AI tools have been linked to higher rates of care denial, 16 times higher than decisions made without the technology.

Please contact our Congressman, Darin LaHood, and ask him to oppose these changes to traditional Medicare. Let’s keep AI and insurance providers out of decisions about our health care needs.

- Julia B. Hammer, Polo