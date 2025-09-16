Shaw Local

Bozinovich of Rochelle selected to UA Early College summer 2025 director’s list

A total of 340 students enrolled in UA Early College during summer semester 2025 at The University of Alabama were named to the director’s list with an academic record of 3.6 or higher.

Abby Bozinovich of Rochelle, who attends Rochelle Township High School, was named to the list.

The director’s list recognizes students enrolled in classes through the UA Early College program. UA Early College allows high school students to get a headstart on their college courses.

High school sophomores, juniors and seniors enrolled in UA Early College can choose from more than 80 different online and on-campus courses and earn up to 30 hours of college credit.

