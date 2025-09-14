Eagle’s Nest Art Group Show is Oct. 4 in Oregon

Eagle’s Nest Art Group will host a one-day art show in its studio at Conover Square Mall on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Autumn On Parade. (Photo provided by Eagle's Nest Art Group)

Eagle’s Nest Art Group will host a one-day art show in its studio at Conover Square Mall on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Autumn On Parade in Oregon.

This show is dedicated to the memory of ENAG artist Bill Prendergast, who died in July. There will be a display of his many art pieces, including his painting, ceramics, and woodcraft.

The group of 95 local artists will have a variety of original art work on display, including oil, watercolor, and acrylic paintings; photography; drawings; calligraphy; glass work; ceramics, woodcraft art, as well as other 3-dimensional art.

A wide selection of artist-created prints and cards are available for sale. Come and browse and meet some local artists.

ENAG continues to support Hands On Oregon with original art for sale at the show to benefit their work in the community.

The studio is on the second floor of Conover Square Mall, 201 N. Third St. in Oregon.

For more information about the group and its offerings, call (815) 732-7783 or drop in on Saturday, Oct. 4, and pick up a program schedule of events and shows.