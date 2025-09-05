Encore! Mt. Morris art classes open for registration

Encore! Mt. Morris and Highland Community College’s Lifelong Learning division have partnered up to offer two art classes in Mt. Morris this fall. To register and see additional information, go to encoremtmorris.com.

Local classes include:

Whimsical Woodland Fairy: Learn to transform raw wool into a charming 3D fairy using the art of needle felting! Guided step-by-step, you’ll create a unique fairy – perhaps a flower, harvest, or mermaid fairy – full of personality. Take home your finished creation, plus a foam square and two felting needles to continue the fun at home! Instructor: Nancy Elson, Oct. 1, 6-8:30 p.m. Held at Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center.

Stenciling 101: Come learn the basics of stenciling. We will be learning a variety of techniques while creating a stenciled project on a decorative breadboard. Colors may vary. A cute harvest greeting for your home! You will be given your own three-part stencil and your finished breadboard to take home. All other supplies provided. Instructor: Sherry Crumbaker, Oct. 11, 2-4 p.m. Held at Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center.