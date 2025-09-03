Illinois Route 72 work began Sept. 2

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on Illinois Route 72 in Ogle County began Sept. 2. The work zone is from Illinois Route 26 in Forreston to Mt. Morris Road just west of the village of Leaf River.

The $5.3 million project will mill and resurface the road. There will be daily lane closures, with traffic controlled by flaggers. All work is expected to be complete by early June 2026.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone areas, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.