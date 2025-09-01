Ogle County property transfers for Aug. 25-29, 2025

Warranty deeds

Tiffany Cravatta to Jacob Michael Hedden, 511 E. Buffalo St., Polo, $117,500.

Marilyn L Gecan, deceased by heirs, to Zachary R Harden, 902 S. Third St., Oregon, $187,000.

Dan Luepkes to F3 Realty Mm LLC, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-26-426-011, $127,500.

Mt Morris Church Of The Brethren to Rodney R Caldwell and Denise L Caldwell, 202 W. Center St., Mt.Morris, $65,000.

Domingo Ortega-Ortega and Domingo Ortega Ortega to Michael Wolf and Hailey B Wolf, 402 North St., Monroe Center, $230,000.

Geraldine E Timmer, deceased by heirs, to Curtis R Timmer and Jennifer A Timmer, 303 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $0.

Roger G Timmer, deceased by heirs, to Kevin C Baumann and Debra A Baumann, one parcel in Forreston Township: 02-09-300-001, $0.

Kimberly Wetzel to City of Oregon, 131 S. Third St., Oregon, $62,000.

Jacob R Rose to John Lynch, 6809 S. Joanne Ave., Rochelle, $242,500.

Duane W Capes to Nancy L Capes and Jacob R Rose, 6809 S. Joanne Ave., Rochelle, $160,463.

David J Shaw and Rosslynn E Shaw to Jeffrey Morozink and Lisa Harris, 503 N. Sangamon Lane, Dixon, $375,000.

Thomas Oliver White Jr. to Manuel C Vasquez and Susan E Vasquez, 804 Madison St., Oregon, $105,000.

Lindsey Reichert and Evan Reichert to Lindsey Caple, 8366 N. Canary Drive, Stillman Valley, $259,000.

Shirley M Henson-Gilbert and Shirley M Henson Gilbert to Anthony A Peterson to Michelle M Peterson, 1020 N. Valentine Road, Polo, $85,000.

Benjamin A Johnson to Jessica Trudeau, 533 Countryside Drive, Stillman Valley, $389,850.

Peter J Sheldon, Janet L Tamillo and Janet L Sheldon to Kasey Anderson and Kassandra Anderson, 4839 N. Wendorf Road, Monroe Center, $295,000.

Taylor E Strehl and Jenny L Strehl to John Rudecki, 8560 N. Hales Corner Road, Stillman Valley, $375,000.

Quit claim deeds

Ian Jaffe to Ian Jaffe, trustee, and Ian Jaffe Declaration Trnamzo2025, one parcel in Marion Township: 05-20-400-003, $0.

Helen L Wheeler, deceased by executor, and Estate of Helen L Wheeler to Consolidated Grain And Barge Co. and Consolidated Grain & Barge Co., 10551 E. Titus Road, Rochelle, $0.

Cristina M Pelayo, Sarah J Pelayo, Jaime S Pelayo, Emilia D Lopez, Charles H Brooks and Whitney N Sprague to Emilia D Lopez, 215 W. Second Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Cristina M Pelayo, Sarah J Pelayo, Jaime S Pelayo, Emilia D Lopez, Charles H Brooks and Whitney N Sprague to Emilia D Lopez, 128 E. North St., Creston, $0.

Christopher G Dewey to Jessica S Dewey, 105 N. High St., Kings, $0.

Karen M Hey, deceased by heirs, to Martin A Hey Sr., 8297 S. Main St., Dixon, $0.

Daniel Williams and Danielle Williams to Dennis L Williams and Laura E Williams, 1008 W. Ave. B, Rochelle, $0.

Kennyth J Grimes and Matthew D Grimes to Sheryl L Grimes, 709 S. Second St., Oregon, $0.

Gary Duane Blobaum and Amy Blobaum to Gary Duane Blobaum, trustee, Amy Joan Blobaum, trustee, and Blobaum Family Lv Tr, 3073 N. Silver Ridge Drive, Oregon, $0.

Executors deed

Helen L Wheeler, deceased by executor, and Estate of Helen L Wheeler to Consolidated Grain And Barge Co. and Consolidated Grain & Barge Co., two parcels in Flagg Township: 24-32-401-006 and 24-32-402-004, $33,000.

Roger A Hickey, trustee, and Roger A Hickey Tr, to Blake A Benesh, one parcel in Marion Township: 10-19-300-013, $384,000.

Deeds in trust

James T McKenzie to Bruce L Hiscox, trustee, Brenda C Hiscox, trustee, and Family Hiscox Lv Tr, 2747 Brooks Island Road, Oregon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Curtis R Timmer, trustee, Debra A Baumann, trustee, and Geraldine E Timmer Family Trust to Debra A Baumann and Kevin C Baumann, 11537 N. Baileyville Road, Forreston, and one parcel in Forreston Township: 02-09-400-003, $0.

Curtis R Timmer, trustee, Geraldine E Timmer Family Trust and Debra A Baumann, trustee, to Curtis R Timmer and Jennifer A Timmer, 11537 N. Baileyville Road, Forreston, and one parcel in Forreston Township: 02-09-400-003, $0.