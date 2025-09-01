Bearrows: Reflecting on an eventful August in Rochelle

As we close the chapter in August, it’s a fitting time to reflect on the numerous activities that kept our community engaged and lively throughout the month.

One of the most notable highlights was the Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival, which proved to be a fantastic success thanks to the dedication and effort of the LHHF committee. Their hard work culminated in a vibrant event that brought families and friends together, showcasing the spirit of Rochelle.

Among the many attractions, the Little Miss Peanut contest on Friday night stood out. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Golden K Club, the event showcased the talents and charm of our young ladies, each of whom did a remarkable job. Their enthusiasm and spirit radiated through the crowd, making the event a joyous occasion for all attendees. The car show was another amazing event with 160+ cars of all types. Thank you to all that made this event a great success, and we look forward to next year.

On Aug. 10, the Fly In Drive In faced some challenges with rainy weather in the morning. However, the skies cleared up in the afternoon, allowing us to enjoy an impromptu air show, a petting zoo, car show by Hub City Motor Club, and an impressive showcase of “Hamilton” collection of supercars. One of the most exciting moments was watching a car race against an airplane – a unique spectacle that engaged attendees of all ages. The event also featured a flight simulator created by Toni Williams and his team, offering participants a chance to experience a flight around Rochelle. This innovative attraction added a fun and educational element to the day. Additionally, the afternoon was filled with music from “Route 38 Unplugged,” providing a diverse range of tunes that catered to every musical taste.

In another significant development, we celebrated the groundbreaking of the Transload yard on Aug. 14 — a pivotal moment that signifies the beginning of a $4.8 million expansion. This project not only promises to enhance our infrastructure but also includes the involvement of officials from the Illinois Department of Transportation, who have been instrumental in this initiative and many others within our community.

As we move forward, we hope to see progress on the downtown project as well, which is currently in the preliminary stages. Many residents have been curious as to why we did not commence this project as planned in May. The delay was due to the grant we awaited, which was unfortunately held up for much of the summer.

Rest assured, I will continue to keep everyone updated on these developments. In a bittersweet turn of events, our community was faced with the news of the closure of the News-Leader and other publications produced by News Media Corporation after 50 years of service. This was a shock to many, as these local papers have been integral to keeping our residents informed. Fortunately, we received word that Shaw Media will be taking over the News-Leader and other outlets. This news is a relief for our town, as having a local newspaper is vital for information dissemination and community engagement.

On another bright note, I was honored to be a small part of the re-dedication and anniversary celebration of the Masonic Lodge in Rochelle at 500 Lincoln Highway, which was 100 years old on Aug. 9. It included a beautiful ceremony put on by the Grand Lodge.

Looking ahead, the next month will be focused on the development of our city budget, which will be presented to the full council for approval at the first meeting in December. This process is crucial as we seek to allocate resources efficiently and address the needs of our community. To continue to ensure transparency and keep everyone informed, I will continue to provide on-site updates each month. You can catch me at the Hub City Senior Center on the third Thursday at 10 a.m., and the third Wednesday of each month at Hawthorne Inn/Liberty Village at 2 p.m. Additionally, every other month, I’ll be available at Lincoln Manor at 10 a.m., with the next session scheduled for Oct. 5. These meetings are open to the general public, and I encourage everyone to attend, share your thoughts, and stay informed about our city’s developments monthly.

As we forge ahead, I would like to close with a favorite quote from former President Harry S. Truman: “America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination, and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.” Let us continue to embody these qualities as we work together for the betterment of Rochelle.

John Bearrows is the mayor of the City of Rochelle.