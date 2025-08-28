A message to our readers: A new chapter for Rochelle, Ogle County, Mendota and Amboy

On August 6, the Rochelle News-Leader, Ogle County Life, Mendota Reporter, and Amboy News ceased publication. Like many of you, we at Shaw Media felt the loss deeply. Local newspapers are a vital part of the fabric of a community, and when they go silent, something important goes missing.

That’s why I’m proud to share that Shaw Media has acquired the rights to publish these papers. Beginning with this edition on August 27, they will once again serve the readers and communities that rely on them.

I want to be candid: we are working hard and moving quickly to bring these publications back. In these first issues, you may notice that some of the content or presentation is still taking shape. The News-Leader, Life and Reporter resume publishing this week. The Amboy News will restart in the next few weeks. Please bear with us – we are committed to improving coverage and presentation in short order. Also, please feel free to sign up for one of our newsletters on our website.

Most importantly, we want to assure you that your subscriptions will continue to be honored. In addition, readers will now benefit from expanded digital coverage of their communities through our website, ShawLocal.com. This means more timely updates, more photographs, and more ways to stay connected to the stories that matter most.

Shaw Media has a long tradition of local journalism. Our company was founded in nearby Dixon in 1851, and over the past 174 years we have grown to serve dozens of communities across Illinois and Iowa. In 2023 and 2024, we welcomed nine Northern Illinois radio stations into the fold. What has never changed is our commitment to being a trusted, local news source and an active, engaged member of the communities we serve.

We look forward to working with readers, advertisers, and community leaders in Rochelle, Ogle County, and Mendota. We plan to be here for the long haul – as stewards of these publications, partners in your communities, and believers in the power of local news.

Thank you for welcoming us into your homes once again. Together, we will write the next chapter for these newspapers.