Dixon man accused of attempted murder, attorney argue media coverage, photos becoming ‘a perpetual perp walk’

The defense attorney for a rural Dixon man charged with the attempted murder of three police officers in Ogle County is asking the court to reconsider its previous ruling regarding media coverage.

Jonathon Gounaris, 33, is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card – all of which stem from a June 12, 2024, standoff with police in the rural Dixon subdivision of Lost Lake. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being held in the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford.

Gounaris appeared before Ogle County Judge John “Ben” Roe on Monday, Aug. 25, with his attorneys, William Wolf and Jack DeBacker of Wolf Criminal Law, based in Chicago.

Soon after Gounaris was arrested, the court granted extended media coverage that allows cameras to photograph those involved in the court proceedings at Gounaris’ hearings.

Wolf said he’s concerned allowing the media to take and publish “voluminous” photos of Gounaris wearing handcuffs, leg irons and a jumpsuit issued to inmates will contaminate the jury pool.

Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock disagreed.

Gounaris’ case has received “no more attention” than other “high profile cases” in the county, Rock said. “No one is being prejudice.”

Roe agreed with Rock, stating that “nothing has been out of the ordinary” with the media coverage in this case.

But Wolf disagreed and asked Roe to “stop this from becoming a perpetual perp walk court date after court date” and requested that Gounaris be allowed to participate in hearings wearing civilian clothes and without being shackled.

Rock objected, arguing that someone in custody doesn’t get “dressed out,” he said.

Roe said he wouldn’t have a problem with allowing Gounaris to attend hearings without handcuffs.

“That is the one thing I would consider,” Roe said.

Rock also told the court that he “didn’t learn about this until right now” and would like to see “something in writing.”

Roe also said that he “would consider something in writing” and made no ruling on the issue Monday.

At a hearing in May, Wolf said he plans to pursue a motion asking to hold the trial outside of Ogle County, a motion that was filed March 6 by former Assistant Public Defender Michael O’Brien, who left the office in mid-April. As of Tuesday, Aug. 26, Wolf had not yet filed that motion.

Motions asking to move a trial to a different location typically cite pretrial publicity as a reason why the filing party believes a defendant would not get a fair trial in the county in which the case was filed.

Gounaris’ next court appearance is set for 3 p.m. Sept. 25.