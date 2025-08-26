Ogle County property transfers for Aug. 18-22, 2025

Warranty deeds

James T Janes and Marilyn A Janes to Peter W Hodapp and Lyndsey Hodapp, 8666 N. Riverview Drive, Byron, $326,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc to Marco A Hernandez, 130 S. Sixth St., Rochelle, $59,900.

Jamoine 3 Llc to Darrel L Stukenberg, 12 parcels in Mt. Morris Township: 08-05-300-006, 08-06-400-001, 08-06-400-002, 08-07-100-004, 08-07-100-006, 08-07-100-012, 08-07-100-014, 08-07-200-002, 08-07-200-003, 08-08-300-002, 08-08-300-007 and 08-17-100-002, $0.

Sheri L Bossany to Jace T Warkentien and Alyssa J Ealy, 5370 E. Scarlet Oak Lane, Byron, $287,000.

Michael E Keeton and Alyson R Augustyn to Margaret Hare and Zachary Hare, 5338 E. Aspen Court, Byron, $336,500.

Adam Herwig and Clifford C Jones to Robert Borgen, 300 Main St., Chana, $64,500.

Carol A Arnould, trustee, and Carol A Arnould Tr to Czupryna Radoslaw, 1006 Timber Trail Drive, Dixon, $35,000.

S&c Renovations Llc and S & C Renovations Llc to Jeremy R Buehn and Veronica L York, 4 E. Lincoln St., Mt. Morris, $70,000.

Donald E Cook and Judith A Cook to Daniel Phillips, 102 S. 2nd Ave., Forreston, $170,000.

Groenewold Fur And Wool Company to Groenewold Guy G Tr, 9945 N. Hollywood Road, Forreston, $200,000.

Jason Robert Clark, April Lynn Donegan and April Lynn Clark to Vytautas Rozmanas and Simona Rozmane, 1442 W Indian Heights Dr, Oregon, $235,000.

Andrew T Baatz and Amber Marie Baatz to Lane Dinges, 900 S 3rd St, Oregon, $150,000.

Jml Llc to Steven Book and Susan Book, 608 E Hewitt St., Forreston, and 610 E Hewitt St, Forreston, $22,000.

Donald J Binkley to Jon M Ludwig, 10555 W Grove Rd, Forreston, $110,500.

Benjamin C Johnson and Jacquelyn C Johnson to Neona Lundgren and Spencer Disimoni, 108 Janet Ave., Rochelle, $186,000.

Carolyn Myers, trustee, and Larry L Myers Tr99 to Steven B Conner and Sandra M Conner, 1424 Crimson Ridge, Byron, $195,000.

Manuel Sotelo-Covell and Manuel Sotelo Covell to Melissa Joyner and Matthew Joyner, 311 E South Park Drive, Byron, $155,000.

Derek E Price to Donna Witkowski, 924 W 8th Ave., Rochelle, $210,000.

Michael Bailey to Stephen Gibson and Kendra Gibson, 103 Wolf Drive, Dixon, and 105 Wolf Dr, Dixon, $3,800.

Contry Homes Group Llc to Nathan Dean Haas and Juliana L Haas, 1110 Burlington Way, Davis Junction, $288,545.

Patricia Braun to Gavin J Meiners and Tracy L Meiners, 316 Knollwood Drive, Dixon, $18,500.

Erica M Schwoeppe and Erica M Graden to Irene S Saunders, 612 W Mason St, Polo, $127,000.

Brent Pearson to Karleen B Williams, 111 W Roosevelt St, Stillman Valley, $165,000.

Judity M Himes to Crimson Tiger Holdings Llc, 215 E 3rd St, Byron, $156,000.

Hre Builders Llc to Dusten D Pribble and Marisa Katelyn Pribble, 351 Mill Ridge Dr, Byron, $370,900.

Shawn Shepherd to Michael Elrod and Katrina Koch, 402 W Fulton St, Polo, $163,000.

David Trudeau and Jessica Trudeau to Thomas Lovgren, 7048 E Executive Court, Stillman Valley, $400,000.

Taylor N Carlson and Ryan J Carlson to Timothy R Gronewold and Audra M Gronewold, 405 N Division Ave., Polo, $125,000.

Carrie L Phillips and Cari L Phillips to Dominique Gonzalez and Erin Guadalupe, 2689 N Lynnville Court, Lindenwood, $220,000.

Treyton Buh to Samuel Girkin and Kaitlyn Girkin, 108 Hillside Dr, Polo, $154,000.

Michael Luke Goessman and Kirsten Eva Goessman to Erin Cooper and Paul Cooper, 3075 E. Water Road, Byron, $439,000.

Gerald Mcintyre and Voirin Enterprises Llc, one parcel in Brookville Township, 06-10-300-002, $13,000.

Keven J Costello and Melanie J Costello to Joshua Mccleary and Carmen Mccleary, 14704 E Eddy Rd, Davis Junction, $70,000.

Warranty deed in trust

Dennis Swinton to Jeffrey W Jones, trustee, and Jeffrey W Jone Declaration Tr2013, 212 S. Seventh St, Rochelle, $50,000.

Quit claim deeds

Chance E Doane to Annie M Bettenhausen and Kastner Construction Inc, 214 Minnesota Dr, Dixon, and 212 Minnesota Dr, Dixon, $0.

Miguel Garcia Vazquez and Beatris Esparza to Miguel Garcia Vazquez, trustee, Beatris Esparza Lopez, trustee, and Garcia Miguel Lv Tr, 215 Irene Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Dora W Betz to Dora W Betz and Shirley Zaman, 305 E 2nd St, Leaf River, $0.

Michael J Stewart to Michael J Stewart, trustee, and Michael James Stewart Tr, 607 N Luther Dr, Byron, $0.

Michael J Stewart to Michael J Stewart, trustee, and Michael James Stewart Tr, 6442 N Marrill Rd, Byron, $0.

Michael J Stewart to Michael J Stewart, trustee, and Michael James Stewart Tr, 322 N Hamer Ct, Byron, $0.

Michael J Stewart to Michael J Stewart, trustee, and Michael James Stewart Tr, 914 N 7th St, Rochelle, $0.

Michael J Stewart to Michael J Stewart, trustee, and Michael James Stewart Tr, 212 N Sumner St, Byron, $0.

Michael J Stewart to Michael J Stewart, trustee, and Michael J Stewart Tr, 224 N Sumner St, Byron, $0.

Michael J Bossany to Sheri L Bossany, 5370 E Scarlet Oak Ln, Byron, $0.

Edward Drager to Edward Drager and Lucia Drager, 745 Golden Prairie Dr, Davis Junction, $0.

Richard D Elliott, trustee, and Richard D Elliott Land Tr to Richard D Elliott, 1030 N 7th St, Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deeds

Terrill D Janes, trustee, Carole R Janes, trustee, and Terrill D & Carole R Janes Family Tr to Kaytlin Neale and Kaleb Hess, 615 Missouri Dr, Dixon, $196,000.

Deeds in trust

Jessie S Diduch, Jessie S Bazzell and Dennis A Diduch to Jessie S Diduch, trustee, and Jessie S Lv Diduch Tr, 11638 N. Springfield Road, Baileyville, $0.

Dennis A Diduch, Jessie S Diduch and Jessie S Bazzell to Dennis A Diduch Jr, trustee, and Dennis A Diduch Lv Tr, 11638 N Springfield Rd, Baileyville, $0.

Audrey R Kilker to Audrey R Kilker, trustee, and Ark Tr725, three parcels in Forreston Township: 02-21-100-016, 02-21-200-006 and 02-21-200-007, $0.

- Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office