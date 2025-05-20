Roberts Armory WWII Museum open for Memorial Day, May 26

Charles and Lydia Roberts stand among their many WWII vehicles at Roberts Armory, a WWII historical museum near Rochelle. The museum also features other memorabilia and items from the era. It will be open 1-4 p.m. this Memorial Day, May 26. (Earleen Hinton)

ROCHELLE – Charles Roberts started preserving World War II equipment and memorabilia in 1987 when he acquired a 1943 White half-track.

Since then his extensive collection has grown in size and scope and it’s open to the public from 1-4 p.m. this Memorial Day, May 26 – for free.

Many World War II artifacts will be on display including tanks, trucks, cannons and Rochelle News-Leader newspapers from 1945 presenting photographs of Rochelle residents who served during World War II.

Roberts Armory, is a museum designed to help future generations learn about the armored vehicles, artillery and other artifacts used by the U.S. in World War II.

Most of Roberts’ collection is housed in the large machine shed with 25-plus vehicles and various other era-appropriate displays.

Outside, the Higgins Boat will also be open for viewing, weather permitting.

Roberts’ first purchase, a half-track, is a vehicle that uses tracks and wheels. According to Roberts, the design was originally conceived by the Russians around 1914, but developed by the Citroen Co. in France.

The U.S. Army purchased a license to develop half-tracks and retrofit existing vehicles. Roberts’ half-track was built by the White Motor Co. while others were built by the Diamond-T Motor Co., Autocar Co. and International Harvester.

“As a child, I was interested in military vehicles,” said Roberts, who operates the museum with his wife, Lydia, south of Rochelle at 2090 Brush Grove Road.

Charles served in the Army from 1968-70. He didn’t know that first purchase would turn into a lifelong passion. “I didn’t buy it as an investment,” said Roberts. “I have an interest in history.”

That interest compelled Roberts to buy other vehicles and restore them to working order. Some of the vehicles were in bad shape, but now everything he has at the museum runs.

Working so well, in fact, that the Armory’s vehicles are often used in World War II reenactments and parades held across the region.

Many Armory vehicles take part in Midway Village’s massive two-day reenactment in Rockford.

He hopes his extensive collection sheds light on the tools used by World War II veterans who fought in all the battles.

“They made so many sacrifices,” he said.

Roberts Armory WWII museum will be open to the public 1-4 p.m., Memorial Day, Monday, May 26.

More information is available on the Rochelle website at: http://www.enjoyrochelle.com/online-directory/what-to-do/history-attractions/robert-s-armory.html .

There is no admission charge to tour the museum.

The museum’s next opening will be Aug. 16.

Visitors check out the inside of the 1945 LCVP "Higgins Boat' at Roberts Armory, a WWII historical museum near Rochelle. The docent, dressed as Rosie the Riveter, talks about the vehicle and its use during the war. (Earleen Hinton)

Roberts Armory, a WWII historical museum near Rochelle, has a vintage cars and military vehicles on display as a tribute to those who served in the war. (Earleen Hinton)