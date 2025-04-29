DeVries hired as head coach at Forreston High School

Forreston head coach Jake Groom (left) and assistant coach robert DeVries and the Cardinals' bench react to a call during action against Annawan at the championship of the 1A Amboy Regional on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 at Amboy High School. DeVries has been named Forreston's head coach following the resignation of Groom. (Earleen Hinton)

FORRESTON – Robert DeVries, a former Forreston High School multisport standout athlete, has been hired as the Cardinals’ new boys basketball coach.

DeVries, who served as an assistant for the Cardinals during the 2024-25 season, was hired by the Forrestville Valley School Board on April 16.

He replaces Jake Groom who resigned to pursue a new career path. Groom took the Cardinals to a regional title game this past season.

“We are excited and fortunate to have Robert move up the coaching ranks at Forreston High School. His character and integrity are exactly what we want in front of our young men on a daily basis. His experiences as a player at Forreston, coach for Forreston, and a coach at Quincy University will be a great addition to our program. We look forward to successes continuing under his leadership,” said Forreston Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Kyle Zick.

Superintendent Sheri Smith echoed that sentiment.

“We are grateful that Robert is willing to step into the head coaching role. We know the time and sacrifices that are needed to run a quality program and we appreciate Robert’s willingness which allows him to lead our young men,” Smith said.

DeVries said he is excited to step into the head coach position.

“It is a tremendous honor to be able to take over the Forreston basketball program. I’m excited to work with the guys and for this great school and program,” DeVries said.

DeVries will be assisted by Jonathan Schneiderman, Jason Fyock, and Braedon Fyock.

DeVries, a 2015 Forreston High School graduate, led the Cardinals to a fourth place finish at state. He led the team in points, rebounds and assists his senior year.

He was also the quarterback and defensive back for the Cardinals when they won the 1A state football title in 2015. He also played baseball for a Forreston-Polo team that won its first regional title.

DeVries went on to play basketball at Lakeland Community College and Quincy University. He was a graduate assistant and assistant coach at QU for three years before returning to Forreston and working on his family’s farm.